Niall McGinn: Aberdeen's Derek McInnes would 'welcome' return

Niall McGinn made 222 appearances for Aberdeen, scoring 68 goals and contributing 54 assists

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says former player Niall McGinn would be "welcomed back with open arms" if he wanted to return to the club.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after leaving Gwangju last month and is the subject of interest from Hibernian.

McGinn spent five years at Pittodrie before moving to South Korea in July.

"If Niall gives us any kind of encouragement to come back then I'd like to think that's something we may well be able to do," McInnes said.

"I enjoyed working with Niall, he was a fantastic player for us.

"You never know. It will be Niall's decision when it comes round to it."

Northern Ireland forward McGinn was a guest of Hibs at Sunday's 2-2 draw with Celtic at Easter Road and Hearts are also monitoring the player's availability.

McInnes, who turned down the opportunity to manage Rangers last week, is now making plans for the January transfer window and may look to try to add to his squad.

"We'll sit down, we have a recruitment meeting this week and we have an idea of what we'd like to do in January, in a couple of positions," McInnes said.

"You put a squad together for the season. When you see the squad fully fit, as it is at the moment, we have good options.

"It might come down to players not playing enough and feeling the urge to go elsewhere.

"Hopefully, we can have a strong period over the next few weeks and we may feel there's not a need to do anything. It's important that we keep the standards we've set."

Aberdeen signed winger Gary Mackay-Steven from Celtic during the summer

McInnes signed Gary Mackay-Steven and Stevie May, plus Greg Stewart and Ryan Christie on loan, last summer as he tried to compensate for the departure of McGinn - and Jonny Hayes leaving for Celtic.

"We've been used to having two players in Hayes and McGinn who were at the top of the charts for all assists in the last three years in the SPFL, right across the board," McInnes said.

"We don't have those types and we are playing in a different way at times with our wider players.

"We can't expect too much of our younger ones. Gary Mackay-Steven has been in and out, young Scott Wright; Greg Stewart and Ryan Christie play it in a slightly different type of way.

"We're getting into good areas, but it's finding those moments of quality and getting the right movement in the box; getting that devilment and conviction in the final third, the penetration.

"Most strikers thrive off some level of service, but it's important the strikers are in the right area to finish off the good work."

Hearts manager Craig Levein, who has invited Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger Jake Mulraney to Edinburgh for a trial, was remaining tight-lipped about the possibility of signing McGinn.

"I don't really want to get dragged into talking about individuals," he said ahead of Tuesday's match against Dundee.

"We'll see what happens in January, but we do need speed in the wider areas, that's for sure.

"We need a left-back and other things as well."