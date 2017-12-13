Match ends, Al Jazira 1, Real Madrid 2.
Al Jazira 1-2 Real Madrid
Gareth Bale came off the bench to score Real Madrid's winning goal with his first touch in their Fifa Club World Cup semi-final against Al Jazira.
Bale, 28, scored moments after coming on for only his second appearance since suffering a calf injury in September.
Al Jazira had taken a first-half lead through Brazilian forward Romarinho.
Mbark Boussoufa then had a strike ruled out for offside by the virtual assistant referee before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised for Madrid.
The Portuguese is now the all-time top scorer in Fifa Club World Cups with six - taking him past Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Cesar Delgado's five.
The Club World Cup features Fifa's six reigning confederation champions plus the league winners, Al Jazira, of the host country, United Arab Emirates.
Zinedine Zidane's side will now play Brazilian side Gremio in Saturday's final.
Bale said: "It is great to get a goal. When you come on you like to make an impact like that. The most important thing is to get the win and get into the final.
"I have still got some way to go get back to full fitness. It takes time but I have to be patient and listen to my body.
"Video technology? I don't like it. Football is better without. I am sure people above will make the decision, not me."
Before falling behind Madrid had two first-half goals ruled out for infringements.
Karim Benzema's header was disallowed for a foul by Ronaldo in the build-up and Casemiro was denied after the video assistant referee gave offside against Benzema.
In between Ronaldo's equaliser and Bale's winning goal, Benzema hit the post twice.
Real Madrid won the competition in 2014 and 2016 and a third success on Saturday would take them equal with Barcelona for the record amount of tournament wins.
Line-ups
Al Jazira
- 1Khaseif Humaid Khaseif HousaniSubstituted forHamad Ali Al Senaniat 51'minutes
- 40Zain Mohsen Zain Al Attas
- 5Fayez Muftah Hamdan Al Hamdani
- 4Ayed Al-ShimmariBooked at 68mins
- 44Juma Al Saadi
- 12Obaid Sanad
- 21Matouq Mohamed Al HosaniSubstituted forSaleh Al Gheilaniat 72'minutes
- 51Khalfan Khairi AlhammadiSubstituted forMohamed Obaid Khamis Saqer Al Otaibaat 60'minutes
- 10Boussoufa
- 31da Silva
- 7Al Hajeri
Substitutes
- 3Al-Eedi
- 6Khalfan Saeed Al Meqbali
- 9Rashidov
- 14Mohamed Obaid Khamis Saqer Al Otaiba
- 15Khalfan Al-Rezzi Al-Shamsi
- 27Omar Ba Abdulla
- 35Soliman Bekheet
- 36Hamad Ali Al Senani
- 45Saleh Al Gheilani
- 56Khamis Mubarak Al Ameri
- 70Ahmed Husain Al Hashmi
- 80Ibrahim Hassan Al Hammadi
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 19Hakimi
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 22IscoSubstituted forAsensioat 68'minutes
- 23KovacicSubstituted forVázquezat 68'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forBaleat 81'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 8Kroos
- 11Bale
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 20Asensio
- 21Mayoral
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 35Ramos Wade
- Referee:
- Sandro Meira Ricci
- Attendance:
- 36,650
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away36
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away14
- Corners
- Home0
- Away19
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Al Jazira 1, Real Madrid 2.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mbark Boussoufa (Al Jazira).
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
Mohamed Ayed (Al Jazira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Al Jazira 1, Real Madrid 2. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale replaces Karim Benzema.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mohamed Ayed.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Casemiro.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mohamed Ayed.
Hand ball by Ahmed Rabia (Al Jazira).
Attempt missed. Ahmed Rabia (Al Jazira) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romarinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Jazira. Ahmed Rabia replaces Yaqoub Al-Hosani.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Salim Rashid.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mbark Boussoufa (Al Jazira).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fares Juma.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Isco.
Booking
Mohamed Ayed (Al Jazira) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mohamed Ayed (Al Jazira).
Attempt missed. Romarinho (Al Jazira) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ali Mabkhout.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Luka Modric with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romarinho.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mohamed Ayed.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Jazira. Eissa Mohamed replaces Khalifa Mubarak.