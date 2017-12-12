Inverness CT v Falkirk is postponed again after pitch inspection

Inverness CT and Falkirk have played three times already this season, with one win apiece

The Scottish Championship match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Falkirk has been postponed for the second time in four days.

Caley Thistle's pitch was deemed unplayable during a 12:00 GMT inspection on Tuesday.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was one of five Scottish matches to fall victim to the freezing weather.

Falkirk's planned visit to Livingston the weekend before was also postponed.