BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho on what happened after the Manchester derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho are asked about what happened after the derby at Old Trafford.

Mourinho had water and milk thrown at him and City coach Mikel Arteta suffered a cut head during a post-match row.

City won the derby 2-1 to send them 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

