BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho on what happened after the Manchester derby
Mourinho and Guardiola have their say on Manchester derby fallout
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho are asked about what happened after the derby at Old Trafford.
Mourinho had water and milk thrown at him and City coach Mikel Arteta suffered a cut head during a post-match row.
City won the derby 2-1 to send them 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
READ MORE: 'Man City players didn't over-celebrate'
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired