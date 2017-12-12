BBC Sport - 'Angels and sumo-wrestlers' - Wenger on Manchester fracas
'Angels and sumo-wrestlers' - Wenger on Manchester fracas
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says sometimes players can go 'overboard', following the spat after Sunday's Manchester derby.
He admitted to liking sumo wrestling because of the respect shown by each competitor.
Read More: Manchester derby: City celebrations not to blame for 'hilarious' row, says Ian Wright
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired