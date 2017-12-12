Irish Cup fifth round draw: Minnows Glebe to face holders Linfield

  • From the section Irish
Linfield's Andrew Waterworth in action against Gareth McConaghie of Coleraine during the 2017 Irish Cup final
Linfield beat Coleraine 3-0 in the 2017 Irish Cup final

Holders Linfield will play Ballymena Intermediate League side Glebe Rangers in the fifth round of the Irish Cup.

The 12 Premiership and 12 Championship clubs enter the competition at the last 32 stage and the matches will be played on 6 January.

Last season's beaten finalists and current Premiership leaders Coleraine will be at home to Lisburn Distillery.

There are two all-Premiership ties with Carrick hosting Glenavon and Cliftonville facing Warrenpoint Town.

Glebe, based in Ballymoney, are currently unbeaten in the Ballymena and Provincial League. In earlier rounds they defeated Bangor, Rosemount Rec and Annagh United.

Linfield completed the Premiership and Irish Cup double by beating Coleraine 3-0 in last May's final at Windsor Park.

Coleraine, six points clear in the Premiership, will be hot favourites to see off Lisburn Distillery at the Showgrounds.

Distillery were a top flight club as recently as 2013, but now play in the third-tier Premier Intermediate League.

Tennent's Irish Cup fifth round
Matches to be played on Saturday, 6 January
LoughgallvPSNI
ColerainevLisburn Distillery
Carrick RangersvGlenavon
LarnevDergview
CrusadersvMaiden City
Queen's UniversityvDundela
Newry CityvH&W Welders
CliftonvillevWarrenpoint Town
PortadownvBallyclare Comrades
Dungannon SwiftsvLimavady United
LinfieldvGlebe Rangers
KnockbredavInstitute
Ballinamallard UnitedvImmaculata
Lurgan CelticvGlentoran
Ballymena UnitedvMoyola Park
ArdsvCrumlin Star

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired