Irish Cup fifth round draw: Minnows Glebe to face holders Linfield

Linfield beat Coleraine 3-0 in the 2017 Irish Cup final

Holders Linfield will play Ballymena Intermediate League side Glebe Rangers in the fifth round of the Irish Cup.

The 12 Premiership and 12 Championship clubs enter the competition at the last 32 stage and the matches will be played on 6 January.

Last season's beaten finalists and current Premiership leaders Coleraine will be at home to Lisburn Distillery.

There are two all-Premiership ties with Carrick hosting Glenavon and Cliftonville facing Warrenpoint Town.

Glebe, based in Ballymoney, are currently unbeaten in the Ballymena and Provincial League. In earlier rounds they defeated Bangor, Rosemount Rec and Annagh United.

Linfield completed the Premiership and Irish Cup double by beating Coleraine 3-0 in last May's final at Windsor Park.

Coleraine, six points clear in the Premiership, will be hot favourites to see off Lisburn Distillery at the Showgrounds.

Distillery were a top flight club as recently as 2013, but now play in the third-tier Premier Intermediate League.