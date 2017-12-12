Scottish Gossip: Louis Moult, Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Preston are winning the race to sign Motherwell striker Louis Moult, with a pre-contract offer that will increase the 25-year-old's salary ten times over. (Daily Record)

Rangers, Hibs and several clubs down south had been chasing Motherwell's top scorer but Louis Moult will join former Hamilton boss Alex Neil at Deepdale. (Sun)

Celtic line up RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper in the January transfer window but the 32-year-old German won't be eligible for Europa League clash with Zenit St Petersburg. (Daily Mail)

Rangers owe Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes an apology over that statement, says Pittodrie chairman Stewart Milne. (Daily Record)

Celtic shouldn't fear Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League despite the fact they spent £85m on players, says Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny, who came up against the Russian outfit last season. (Sun)

Motherwell striker Louis Moult is the Premiership's leading scorer with eight goals

"He basically scared me into signing," says Hibernian winger Martin Boyle, revealing manager Neil Lennon's contract negotiation style. (Scotsman)

Rangers youngster Myles Beerman is ready for fight to regain first team place, admitting that dropping out of the picture was hard to take. (Daily Record)

Manager Craig Levein has advised Hearts supporters to enjoy Jamie Walker while they can with the winger soon free to speak to other clubs about a move. (Scotsman)

Hearts boss Craig Levein will consider resting top goalscorer Kyle Lafferty against Dundee this evening. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Midfielder Scott Allan is out to ensure Dundee's loss to Aberdeen was 'a blip' by sealing a win over Hearts tonight. (Evening Telegraph)

Rangers legend Willie Henderson has been impressed with Graeme Murty's impact as interim boss at Ibrox. (Evening Times)

Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha reckons his new job with Cruz Azul in Mexico is a bigger challenge than his Ibrox stint. (Daily Record)

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr is looking for increase in the number of female coaches. (Herald, subscription required)

Swedish minnows Ostersunds can beat anybody at home and that includes Europa League opponents Arsenal, says the club's Scottish assistant manager Billy Reid.(Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott is excited to be taking on a new challenge at the European Short-Course Championships in Copenhagen this week. (Herald, subscription required)