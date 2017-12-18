Arsenal v West Ham United
TEAM NEWS
West Ham's on-loan goalkeeper Joe Hart will start Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final at Arsenal.
Adrian has started the past four games instead of the England international, keeping clean sheets in the past three.
"He's been very good around the place and he's ready to play," said boss David Moyes of Hart, who is on loan from Manchester City.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is planning to rotate his squad, with Theo Walcott starting after a groin injury.
"Some players are a little bit on the edge," said Wenger, whose side are unbeaten in four games.
"We have so many quality players who did not start on Saturday [a 1-0 win over Newcastle]. You cannot say that you prefer to play a player who has played three games in six days to a guy who is at the same level and is completely fresh.
"The players who will start are basically all international players."
Midfielder Aaron Ramsey could return at the start of January from a hamstring injury, while defender Shkodran Mustafi is fit after a thigh injury but will not play in the cup tie.
Hammers playmaker Manuel Lanzini is set to miss the game, unless the club successfully contest a two-game ban for diving.
Moyes added: "Andy Carroll could return. He's had a bad back but he trained today and we will make a call on him tomorrow.
"Ideally we would have changed one or two players, but we're a bit short and our priority is the Premier League, but nothing would give me more pleasure than reaching a cup final."
MATCH FACTS
- This will be the third meeting between these sides in this competition, with West Ham winning a third-round tie in October 1966, and Arsenal winning at this stage at Upton Park in January 1998.
- Both winners of League Cup ties between these clubs have ended up being losing semi-finalists in that competition.
- West Ham were the first side to beat Arsenal in a competitive game at Emirates Stadium, back in April 2007. Since then however, they have lost seven of their nine visits to the ground (W1 D1), with an aggregate score of 19-4 to Arsenal.
- The Gunners have lost their past four home League Cup games against fellow Premier League sides, losing 2-0 against Southampton at the last-eight stage last season.
- The Hammers are looking to reach the semi-finals for the second time in the past five seasons, having only reached the last four in one of their previous 23 campaigns.
- Despite reaching the final on two occasions, the League Cup is the one English domestic trophy Wenger has yet to win with Arsenal. This will be his 14th quarter-final tie in the competition, and he has progressed from six of the previous 13.
- Eddie Nketiah netted twice in the last round to send Arsenal through - in doing so he became the first player born after Wenger became Arsenal manager to score for the club.
- No player has had a hand in more Carabao Cup goals this season than West Ham's Andre Ayew (3 goals, 1 assist).