Arsenal v West Ham United

Joe Hart lost his place after being ineligible against Manchester City, with Adrian impressing in that game

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's on-loan goalkeeper Joe Hart will start Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final at Arsenal.

Adrian has started the past four games instead of the England international, keeping clean sheets in the past three.

"He's been very good around the place and he's ready to play," said boss David Moyes of Hart, who is on loan from Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is planning to rotate his squad, with Theo Walcott starting after a groin injury.

"Some players are a little bit on the edge," said Wenger, whose side are unbeaten in four games.

"We have so many quality players who did not start on Saturday [a 1-0 win over Newcastle]. You cannot say that you prefer to play a player who has played three games in six days to a guy who is at the same level and is completely fresh.

"The players who will start are basically all international players."

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey could return at the start of January from a hamstring injury, while defender Shkodran Mustafi is fit after a thigh injury but will not play in the cup tie.

Hammers playmaker Manuel Lanzini is set to miss the game, unless the club successfully contest a two-game ban for diving.

Moyes added: "Andy Carroll could return. He's had a bad back but he trained today and we will make a call on him tomorrow.

"Ideally we would have changed one or two players, but we're a bit short and our priority is the Premier League, but nothing would give me more pleasure than reaching a cup final."

MATCH FACTS