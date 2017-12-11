Survey shows Scottish fans favour a move from Hampden to Murrayfield

The SFA could move Scotland internationals away from Hampden Park

A survey of Scottish football fans has shown just 15% of the 2,923 involved want Hampden Park to continue as the national stadium.

The survey, carried out by the Scottish Football Supporters Association, indicated that 34% of fans surveyed favour a move to Murrayfield.

Playing at grounds across Scotland is the preference of 25%, and 24% would like a "new Hampden" built.

And the survey showed 97% believe fans should have input to the decision.

With the Scottish FA's 20-year lease on Hampden expiring in 2020, the organisation's chief executive Stewart Regan confirmed last month that moving from the stadium is an option that will be discussed.

Scottish League One club Queen's Park, who own Hampden, last month questioned the SFA's claim that retaining the stadium would cost "many millions".

Scotland's rugby team, including Finn Russell, plays home matches at Murrayfield

In the SFSA's survey it was also revealed that of those involved: 56% rate the overall experience of Hampden as bad or very bad and only 13% rate the Hampden experience as "positive".

In terms of cup games, 61% have a positive or neutral position on the atmosphere generated at Hampden, with that figure standing at 60% for international matches.

SFSA chairman Simon Barrow says "the status quo is not working" and called for "a full independent consultation" to be conducted.

An SFA spokesman said the governing body has entered into a period of consultation with "member clubs, supporters and members of the public".

"Only when the board is presented with the full documentation will they be in a position to evaluate all options available and make a recommendation," he said.

Hampden Park Ltd handles the running of the stadium and managing director Peter Dallas highlighted that "millions of pounds have been invested in improving the matchday experience" with the ground one of the host venues for Euro 2020.

"These improvements are part of our ongoing commitment to ensure Scotland's national stadium retains its reputation as a world-class football and events arena," he added.