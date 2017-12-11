Rangers will have to 'scrap' sometimes, says Graeme Murty

Kenny Miller and Graeme Murty were able to celebrate a 2-1 win over Ross County

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty has called on his players to continue to be "brave" after a testing win against Ross County.

The Ibrox side came from a goal down to win 2-1 and claim three straight wins for the first time in almost a year.

"You can't always flow, dominate and dictate in the way we want to - and I don't think we did [against Ross County]," Murty told RangersTV.

"Sometimes you have to scrap and grind a win out."

After Craig Curran's early headed goal, substitute Alfredo Morelos levelled in the second half - ending an 11-match goal drought - and Danny Wilson nodded home a late winner.

"Things aren't always going to go our way, and we have to show a bit of resilience, which I think we did," Murty added.

"One of the key things we have to cope with is the expectation of the crowd. They expect us to dominate and dictate all the time, and I agree with the fans - we should be doing that.

"It's not always possible, so we have to deal with that. We have to be strong enough to stand up and accept mistakes, but I want players who are brave and go and get on the ball even if the last thing they did didn't work.

"So we have to be able to cope with that, and something that pleased me is we tried and we tried. Alfredo epitomised that with his goal - he did miss a chance but he got in there again and took his goal really well.

"Strikers don't operate in a vacuum. It's up to the players around them to create chances and make space through clever movement and quick play.

"I didn't think we did enough of that at the weekend, but the players know we have quality in the attacking third - we just have to make sure we give ourselves the best opportunity to utilise those threats."

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based investor Barry Scott has been appointed to the Rangers International Football Club PLC board.

Scott was part of a group of that contributed loans to the club last year.