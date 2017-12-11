BBC Sport - Lukasz Teodorczyk: Anderlecht player headbutts dressing room door

Footballer headbutts door after red card

Anderlecht's Lukasz Teodorczyk headbutts a dressing room door open after receiving a second yellow card for diving in his side's fiery 3-1 defeat by Charleroi in the Belgian First Division A on Sunday.

