BBC Sport - Lukasz Teodorczyk: Anderlecht player headbutts dressing room door
Footballer headbutts door after red card
- From the section European Football
Anderlecht's Lukasz Teodorczyk headbutts a dressing room door open after receiving a second yellow card for diving in his side's fiery 3-1 defeat by Charleroi in the Belgian First Division A on Sunday.
