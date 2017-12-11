Argentina legend Diego Maradona unveils a 12-foot statue of himself complete with mid-1980s hair-do and enormous World Cup trophy.

That statue, depicting Maradona at the 1986 World Cup, was revealed at a charity event in Kolkata, India.

"I'm not God of football, but just a simple footballer," Maradona said.

