Big hair, big trophy - Maradona unveils statue of self

Argentina legend Diego Maradona unveils a 12-foot statue of himself complete with mid-1980s hair-do and enormous World Cup trophy.

That statue, depicting Maradona at the 1986 World Cup, was revealed at a charity event in Kolkata, India.

"I'm not God of football, but just a simple footballer," Maradona said.

