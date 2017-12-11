BBC Sport - Big hair, big trophy - Maradona unveils statue of self in India
Big hair, big trophy - Maradona unveils statue of self
Football
Argentina legend Diego Maradona unveils a 12-foot statue of himself complete with mid-1980s hair-do and enormous World Cup trophy.
That statue, depicting Maradona at the 1986 World Cup, was revealed at a charity event in Kolkata, India.
"I'm not God of football, but just a simple footballer," Maradona said.
