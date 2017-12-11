Tuesday's League Cup semi-finals in doubt because of weather

Ballymena are aiming to retain the League Cup they won in February by beating Carrick Rangers at Seaview

Tuesday's scheduled League Cup semi-finals at Ballymena Showgrounds and Stangmore Park are in major doubt because of the recent freezing weather.

Officials from Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts have indicated that their respective pitches were still covered with snow and ice on Monday.

Walkways and terracing around the grounds are also in a poor condition.

Holders Ballymena are due to host Cliftonville, with Dungannon at home to Crusaders in the other last four game.

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Football League told the BBC that they are in regular contact with the clubs involved and will "touch base" with them again on Monday afternoon regarding the condition of the playing surfaces.

Four of Saturday's six scheduled Irish Premiership games fell victim of the cold snap.