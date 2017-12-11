Europa League round of 32: Seeded teams lie in wait for Celtic

Celtic dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group

Europa League round of 32: Celtic's potential opponents Seeded teams: AC Milan (Ita), Arsenal (Eng), Atalanta (Ita), Athletic Club (Esp), Atletico Madrid (Esp), Braga (Por), CSKA Moskva (Rus), Dynamo Kyiv (Ukr), Lazio (Ita), Leipzig (Ger), Lokomotiv Moskva (Rus), Plzen (Cze), Salzburg (Aut), Sporting CP (Por), Villarreal (Esp), Zenit (Rus)

Celtic will play one of 16 seeded clubs in the Europa League last 32 after the draw is made on Monday at 12:00 GMT.

The Scottish champions are in the unseeded pot for the first of the tournament's knockout rounds.

They could face teams such as Arsenal, AC Milan, Lazio and Atletico Madrid.

Celtic finished third in their Champions League group, following last week's home defeat by Anderlecht, to drop into Europe's second-tier competition.