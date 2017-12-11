Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Rangers, Aberdeen, Derek McInnes, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have opened talks aimed at extending teenage star Ross McCrorie's contract beyond May 2019. (Daily Record)

Scott McKenna claims Derek McInnes has sent a clear message that he feels Aberdeen are Scotland's second force by rejecting Rangers' bid to make him their manager. (Various)

Ross McCrorie is a specialist centre-back but has been operating in midfield for Rangers of late

Hearts and Hibs are both competing to sign the Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers were left furious with Derek McInnes after his 11th-hour decision to turn down the chance to become manager at Ibrox. (Herald)

Neil Lennon has confirmed he's keen on bringing Niall McGinn to Hibs after the former Celtic and Aberdeen star was a guest of the club for the 2-2 draw with the Hoops. (Scottish Sun)

Scott Sinclair insisted he didn't let the Betfred Cup penalty controversy get him down and ended up being praised by referee John Beaton for staying on his feet against Hibs. (Various)

Brendan Rodgers claimed John McGinn did not lay a glove on Scott Brown as Celtic and Hibs battled to a point apiece - declaring the midfield battle 'no contest'. (Various)

Niall McGinn is available as a free agent after leaving South Korean club Gwangju

Scott Fox has insisted he was unaffected by replays of the blunder which gifted Alfredo Morelos a goal the last time that Rangers played Ross County being shown on the giant screens at Ibrox before kick-off on Saturday. (Herald)

Motherwell midfielder Craig Tanner insists the Steelmen are more than just a team who rely on Louis Moult. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha will officially be unveiled as manager of Mexico City giants Cruz Azul and insists he is ready to end their 20-year title drought. (Scottish Sun)

Billy King insists table-topping Dundee United will continue to improve as new boss Csaba Laszlo's footballing philosophy rubs off on them. (Courier)

OTHER GOSSIP

Stuart Hogg will be fit for Scotland's Six Nations campaign but will miss the European Champions Cup match against Montpellier and the back-to-back Pro14 derby games against Edinburgh. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Andy Butchart will prepare to plot a course towards European and Commonwealth success in 2018 after securing double bronze at the European cross-country championships. (Scotsman, newspaper edition)