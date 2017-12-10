Pep Guardiola: Barcelona way working at Manchester City

Media playback is not supported on this device We didn't win because of referee decisions - Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his side are proving playing in the same style as Barcelona can work in England after they won for a Premier League record 14th successive game.

City went 11 points clear at the top after Nicolas Otamendi's winner secured a 2-1 win at Manchester United.

"People said we couldn't play the way we did in Barcelona in England," said Guardiola, 46, who won three La Liga titles in four years at the Camp Nou.

"But it is possible and we did it."

Guardiola also won two Champions League titles and two Copa del Reys while in charge of Barcelona between 2008-2012.

But City finished third in the table, 15 points behind champions Chelsea, in Guardiola's first season in charge as the Spaniard tried to implement the same possession-based philosophy that served him so well at Barcelona.

However after a summer recruiting players who fit Guardiola's template and a year of working under his methods, City are now well placed to win their first league title since 2013-14.

Their relentless winning run has included a commanding 1-0 win away at reigning champions Chelsea as well as Sunday's victory at Old Trafford.

"The personality to play here is what I want," added Guardiola after a fourth successive 2-1 win in the top flight.

"We can play this way in England. I knew that last season.

"Always I believed we could do it. Everyone can play how they want, that's why football is so beautiful.

"I'm happy to go to Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford and to beat them in this way."

Guardiola played down suggestions that victory over United meant the title race was all but over.

"This win means a lot in the way we played for our confidence," he said. "But in three days we go to Swansea in the winter time.

"We are going to face a lot of difficulties. In December it's impossible to be champions but it's good for us."