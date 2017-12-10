BBC Sport - Man Utd 1-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola - We won because we played better
We won because we played better - Guardiola
- From the section Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola disputes Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's claim that his side should have been awarded a penalty, and says the Blues won the derby because they "were the better team".
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
