Match ends, 1. FC Köln 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 4.
Cologne 3-4 Freiburg
Winless Bundesliga side Cologne blew a 3-0 lead to lose to relegation rivals Freiburg in a game which will also be remembered for a moment the referee had to work out where the penalty spot was.
Kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes because of snow and Cologne led through Lukas Klunter, Sehrou Guirassy and a Caleb Stanko own goal.
Nils Petersen and Janik Haberer pulled two back before last-minute drama.
Petersen scored a 90th-minute penalty, and another in stoppage time to win it.
His hat-trick took Freiburg, who were second from bottom, 12 points above Cologne.
It was Cologne's first game since parting company with boss Peter Stoger - who has since been appointed by Borussia Dortmund.
Snow chaos in Cologne
What happens when you cannot find the spot to take a penalty in a Bundesliga game?
That was the dilemma facing referee Robert Kampka when Guirassy was fouled after 18 minutes.
Snow was cleared off the pitch before the delayed kick-off and red lines were painted - but the penalty spot was seemingly forgotten.
So when Kampka awarded a penalty to Cologne, and neither he nor the players could find the spot, the official took 11 steps from the goalline to measure the 11-metre spot.
Guirassy stepped up to score the penalty to make it 2-0.
The snow had stopped - and the pitch cleared up - by the time Petersen scored his late penalties.
