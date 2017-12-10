German Bundesliga
Cologne 3-4 Freiburg

Sehrou Guirassy
Sehrou Guirassy scored the first of three penalties in the game

Winless Bundesliga side Cologne blew a 3-0 lead to lose to relegation rivals Freiburg in a game which will also be remembered for a moment the referee had to work out where the penalty spot was.

Kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes because of snow and Cologne led through Lukas Klunter, Sehrou Guirassy and a Caleb Stanko own goal.

Nils Petersen and Janik Haberer pulled two back before last-minute drama.

Petersen scored a 90th-minute penalty, and another in stoppage time to win it.

His hat-trick took Freiburg, who were second from bottom, 12 points above Cologne.

It was Cologne's first game since parting company with boss Peter Stoger - who has since been appointed by Borussia Dortmund.

Snow chaos in Cologne

What happens when you cannot find the spot to take a penalty in a Bundesliga game?

That was the dilemma facing referee Robert Kampka when Guirassy was fouled after 18 minutes.

Snow was cleared off the pitch before the delayed kick-off and red lines were painted - but the penalty spot was seemingly forgotten.

So when Kampka awarded a penalty to Cologne, and neither he nor the players could find the spot, the official took 11 steps from the goalline to measure the 11-metre spot.

Guirassy stepped up to score the penalty to make it 2-0.

The snow had stopped - and the pitch cleared up - by the time Petersen scored his late penalties.

The game started 30 minutes late as snow was cleared from the pitch
Red lines had to be painted after the snow was moved
The pitch had cleared up by the time Nils Petersen took his two penalties
Line-ups

Köln

  • 1Horn
  • 4Sörensen
  • 23Horn
  • 3Heintz
  • 16Olkowski
  • 20ÖzcanBooked at 25mins
  • 33Lehmann
  • 34RauschSubstituted forRisaat 72'minutes
  • 24KlünterBooked at 20minsSubstituted forClemensat 80'minutes
  • 8JojicSubstituted forBisseckat 70'minutes
  • 19GuirassyBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 17Clemens
  • 29Handwerker
  • 31Risa
  • 35Müller
  • 37Ouahim
  • 40Bisseck

Freiburg

  • 1Schwolow
  • 25Koch
  • 23SchusterSubstituted forKleindienstat 18'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3LienhartSubstituted forStankoat 17'minutes
  • 15Stenzel
  • 19HabererBooked at 52mins
  • 27HöflerBooked at 84mins
  • 30Günter
  • 16Ravet
  • 18Petersen
  • 13TerrazzinoSubstituted forKathat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Kent
  • 17Kübler
  • 22Sierro
  • 33Stanko
  • 34Kleindienst
  • 38Kath
  • 44Gikiewicz
Referee:
Dr. Robert Kampka
Attendance:
45,100

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home6
Away25
Shots on Target
Home3
Away11
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home21
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, 1. FC Köln 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 4.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 4. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Sehrou Guirassy (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Sehrou Guirassy (1. FC Köln) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Florian Kath (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pawel Olkowski (1. FC Köln).

Attempt missed. Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Janik Haberer.

Attempt missed. Yoric Ravet (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Florian Kath with a cross.

Attempt saved. Florian Kath (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Tim Kleindienst (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tim Kleindienst (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Jannes Horn (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 3. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Sport-Club Freiburg. Nicolas Höfler draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln) after a foul in the penalty area.

Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Clemens (1. FC Köln).

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Timo Horn.

Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Pawel Olkowski (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sehrou Guirassy (1. FC Köln).

Attempt saved. Florian Kath (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caleb Stanko.

Attempt missed. Caleb Stanko (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Jannes Horn.

Attempt blocked. Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nils Petersen.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Timo Horn.

Attempt saved. Tim Kleindienst (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yoric Ravet.

Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Clemens (1. FC Köln).

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Christian Clemens replaces Lukas Klünter.

Foul by Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Sehrou Guirassy (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Matthias Lehmann (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Tim Kleindienst (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yoric Ravet with a cross following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th December 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich15112235112435
2RB Leipzig158342421327
3Schalke157532317626
4B Mgladbach157442426-225
5B Leverkusen1566329191024
6Hoffenheim156542520523
7Augsburg156542116523
8B Dortmund1564535231222
9Frankfurt156451615122
10Hannover156451919022
11Wolfsburg153932019118
12Hertha Berlin154651921-218
13Stuttgart155281319-617
14Mainz154471724-716
15Hamburg154381320-715
16Freiburg153661328-1515
17Werder Bremen153571117-614
18Köln150312931-223
View full German Bundesliga table

