Cologne 3-4 Freiburg

Sehrou Guirassy scored the first of three penalties in the game

Winless Bundesliga side Cologne blew a 3-0 lead to lose to relegation rivals Freiburg in a game which will also be remembered for a moment the referee had to work out where the penalty spot was.

Kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes because of snow and Cologne led through Lukas Klunter, Sehrou Guirassy and a Caleb Stanko own goal.

Nils Petersen and Janik Haberer pulled two back before last-minute drama.

Petersen scored a 90th-minute penalty, and another in stoppage time to win it.

His hat-trick took Freiburg, who were second from bottom, 12 points above Cologne.

It was Cologne's first game since parting company with boss Peter Stoger - who has since been appointed by Borussia Dortmund.

Snow chaos in Cologne

What happens when you cannot find the spot to take a penalty in a Bundesliga game?

That was the dilemma facing referee Robert Kampka when Guirassy was fouled after 18 minutes.

Snow was cleared off the pitch before the delayed kick-off and red lines were painted - but the penalty spot was seemingly forgotten.

So when Kampka awarded a penalty to Cologne, and neither he nor the players could find the spot, the official took 11 steps from the goalline to measure the 11-metre spot.

Guirassy stepped up to score the penalty to make it 2-0.

The snow had stopped - and the pitch cleared up - by the time Petersen scored his late penalties.

The game started 30 minutes late as snow was cleared from the pitch

Red lines had to be painted after the snow was moved

The pitch had cleared up by the time Nils Petersen took his two penalties