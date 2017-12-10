Champions League and Europa League draws: British teams await European opponents

Liverpool scored 23 goals in six Champions League group matches

Britain's seven teams in the Champions League and Europa League will discover their second-round opponents when the draws are made on Monday from 11:00 GMT in Nyon, Switzerland.

A record five English teams are in the Champions League last-16 round.

Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool all won their groups, with Chelsea finishing second in theirs.

Arsenal and Celtic's Europa League last-32 draw is at 12:00 GMT.

Clubs finishing top of their Champions League groups will be seeded and drawn against a second-placed team in the last 16. Teams from the same country, or from the same group, cannot face each other.

However, finishing first does not guarantee an easier tie in the next phase as Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City could all face one of Bayern Munich, Juventus or Real Madrid. Tottenham could get Bayern or Juventus, but not Real, having been in the same group.

Chelsea will be hoping they get drawn against Besiktas, otherwise they will play either Paris St-Germain or Barcelona.

Arsenal won their Europa League group - ensuring they will play either a team who finished second in a group, or any of the four worst teams to finish third in a Champions League group. They could face Celtic, Borussia Dortmund or Napoli.

Celtic will face one of the Europa League group winners - or one of the best four teams to drop out of the Champions League.

Potential opponents for British teams

Manchester United (Group A winners): Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto or Real Madrid.

Chelsea (Group C runners-up): Paris St-Germain, Barcelona or Besiktas.

Liverpool (Group E winners): Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto or Real Madrid.

Manchester City (Group F winners): Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Porto or Real Madrid.

Tottenham (Group H winners): Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk or Porto.

Arsenal (Europa League): AEK Athens, Astana, Celtic, Borussia Dortmund, Steaua Bucharest, FC Copenhagen, Ludogorets, Lyon, Marseille, Napoli, Nice, Ostersund, Partizan Belgrade, Real Sociedad or Spartak Moscow.

Celtic (Europa League): AC Milan, Arsenal, Atalanta, Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, Braga, CSKA Moscow, Dynamo Kiev, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Lokomotiv Moscow, Plzen, Red Bull Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon, Villarreal, Zenit St Petersburg.

When is the draw?

The Champions League draw will take place at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, 11 December. The draw is set to start at 11:00 GMT, with the Europa League draw immediately afterwards at 12:00 GMT.

Champions League - where they finished

Champions League Group Winners Runners-up Third (Europa League) Eliminated A Manchester United Basel CSKA Moscow Benfica B Paris St-Germain Bayern Munich Celtic Anderlecht C Roma Chelsea Atletico Madrid Qarabag D Barcelona Juventus Sporting Lisbon Olympiakos E Liverpool Sevilla Spartak Moscow Maribor F Manchester City Shakhtar Donetsk Napoli Feyenoord G Besiktas Porto RB Leipzig Monaco H Tottenham Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund Apoel Nicosia

English clubs in the Champions League

Since 2003-04, seven different English clubs have appeared in the Champions League group stages a total of 55 times

They are Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Spurs and Leicester

In those 14 seasons, the teams reaching the group stages have qualified for the knockout stage 84% of the time

The highlight was the 2007-08 season, with Arsenal reaching the quarter-finals, Liverpool the semi-finals, and Manchester United beating Chelsea in the final

The low point was the 2012-13 season when only Manchester United and Arsenal made the last 16 and both exited at that stage