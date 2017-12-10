BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-1 Everton: Sam Allardyce believes that the Blues' penalty was a clear one
It was a definite penalty - Allardyce
- From the section Everton
Everton boss Sam Allardyce says the referee was right to award his side a penalty, which Wayne Rooney scored to earn the Blues a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT:Liverpool 1-1 Everton
Watch all of Sunday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired