Advent calendar: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup
Day 12 of BBC Sport's advent calendar, England produce a sensational performance to come from 2-0 down to thrash Spain 5-2 and win the Under-17 World Cup in India.
MATCH REPORT: England U17 5-2 Spain U17
