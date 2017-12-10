BBC Sport - Southampton 1-1 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger laments slow start
We paid heavy price for slow start - Wenger
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side paid a "heavy price" for their slow start but is pleased they fought back to claim a 1-1 draw at Southampton.
Match Report: Southampton 1-1 Arsenal
