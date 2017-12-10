BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-1 Everton: Jurgen Klopp & Sam Allardyce debate derby penalty
'Moan all you want' - Allardyce v Klopp
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Everton counterpart Sam Allardyce discuss referee Craig Pawson's decision to award the visitors a late penalty during the sides' 1-1 draw at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-1 Everton
