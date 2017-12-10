BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-1 Everton: Jurgen Klopp says refereeing of Merseyside derby was 'unfair'
Klopp angry with referee after derby
- From the section Liverpool
An angry Jurgen Klopp says the refereeing of the Merseyside derby was "unfair", after his Liverpool team drew 1-1 with rivals Everton at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-1 Everton
