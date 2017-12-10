BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-1 Everton: Jurgen Klopp says refereeing of Merseyside derby was 'unfair'

Klopp angry with referee after derby

An angry Jurgen Klopp says the refereeing of the Merseyside derby was "unfair", after his Liverpool team drew 1-1 with rivals Everton at Anfield.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-1 Everton

Watch all of Sunday's and Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Klopp angry with referee after derby

Video

It was a definite penalty - Allardyce

  • From the section Everton
Video

We paid heavy price for slow start - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Saints controlled the game - Pellegrino

Video

Spurs were so aggressive - Pochettino

Video

What a great result - Moyes

Video

Benteke was not told to take penalty - Hodgson

Video

Tiredness a factor in defeat - Conte

Video

Foxes' 'positive attitude' pleases Puel

Video

Newcastle need to learn fast - Benitez

Video

Howe 'aggrieved' by late penalty award

Video

That was a really important result - Clement

Video

We couldn't deal with Spurs' power & pace - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Dyche celebrates 'really pleasing result'

Video

Silva criticises referee's influence during Burnley defeat

Video

Terriers worked their socks off - Wagner

Video

West Brom need to be more clinical - Pardew

Video

Brighton did not play at the level required - Hughton

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired