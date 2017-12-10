Villarreal 0-2 Barcelona

Barcelona are unbeaten in La Liga this season

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored as leaders Barcelona regained their five-point lead at the top of La Liga by beating 10-man Villarreal.

Barca were facing a third successive league game without a win after Suarez and Gerard Pique hit the woodwork.

The game was goalless when Villarreal midfielder Daniel Raba was shown a straight red card for an ugly 60th-minute challenge on Sergio Busquets.

Suarez rounded the keeper to score 12 minutes later before Messi made it 2-0.

Villarreal, who are sixth in the table, made Barca work hard for their 12th league win in 15 matches this season.

It required a fine one-handed save by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to keep out Roberto Soriano when the game was goalless.

However, Barca made their extra man count with two goals in 11 minutes.

Valencia are second in the table, while Atletico Madrid are third, six points behind Barca, after Saul scored their winner in a 1-0 victory at Real Betis earlier on Sunday.

Real Madrid, who hammered Sevilla 5-0 on Saturday, are fourth - eight points behind Barca, who they host on the 23 December.