Celtic 'should have had four or five' against Hibs, says Brendan Rodgers

Mikael Lustig's late clearance rescued a point for Brendan Rodgers' side

Brendan Rodgers has urged his Celtic players to learn from a 2-2 draw with Hibernian in which he believes they let their hosts off the hook.

Hibs scored twice in the final 15 minutes and were denied a winner by a Mikael Lustig goal-line clearance.

"It was nothing really that Hibs did in the game," manager Rodgers said. "It was more that we stopped playing, passing and went a bit longer on it.

"But we have to ensure we learn from it and ensure it doesn't happen again."

Two quick-fire second-half goals from Scott Sinclair had put Celtic into a commanding lead.

But Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose scored against his former club then Oliver Shaw fired the equaliser before the striker had a shot in the final seconds cleared off the line by Lustig.

"It was a game of the last 15 minutes," Rodgers told BBC Scotland. "I thought we were outstanding for the first 75 minutes, controlled the game, 2-0 up and should've been four or five at least with the chances we had.

"We passed it well, our positioning was good, our ball possession was good, we tired them out and created chances.

"Two-nil is a dangerous scoreline and, at 2-1 with 15 minutes to go, they've got a bit of momentum.

"We'll certainly reflect on it as two points dropped, but the crime is not that, it's if you don't learn from it."

Celtic's Dedryck Boyata (right) came close to a late headed winner

Rodgers admitted that it could have been worse for Celtic, whose lead over Rangers and Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish Premiership has been cut to five points over the weekend.

"We're in control and then we present them with two goals," he said.

"We don't defend a corner well enough then we let them in too easily down the right-hand side and the kid swivels and scores in the box when he shouldn't get the chance to turn.

"We could have lost it at the end with the clearance off the line by Mikael."

It was the second time this season that Rodgers' side, who lost 1-0 at home to Anderlecht on Tuesday, had drawn 2-2 with the team led by former Celtic manager Neil Lennon days after a Champions League game against the Belgians.

"Disappointment, but it's a point after a difficult Champions League game for us," added Rodgers. "We know we should've had three.

"Neil will be happy with how they come back into it.

"There's a big part of the game today that I was really pleased with.

"On a tricky surface, we played some great football."