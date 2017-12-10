Kilmarnock 'wolf man' Eamonn Brophy tears apart Partick Thistle

Eamonn Brophy and Jordan Jones celebrated with wolf hand gestures

Eamonn Brophy lived up to his nickname by being tormentor in chief as Kilmarnock tore Partick Thistle apart.

The 21-year-old's predatory instincts were evident in Saturday's 5-1 victory and he marked scoring a personal double with an appropriate celebration.

"The boys call me 'The Wolf'," he said. "It goes back to when I was at Hamilton and the Killie boys clicked on to that.

"So me and Jordan Jones decided, if one of us scored a goal, we would do that celebration."

Brophy, fresh from scoring his first goal for the Ayrshire club last week against St Johnstone in Perth, was "absolutely delighted" to help them to their first home Scottish Premiership win of the season.

Kilmarnock move up to eighth in the table and open up a seven-point gap over Thistle, who are bottom.

"It was a bit of fun, but the most important thing was the win and that's two games we've won now," the striker said of his celebration.

"It was a great performance by the team and a 5-1 victory is always good.

"We've got an important game on Tuesday night against Ross County, so hopefully we can keep this good run going."

Eamonn Brophy has scored three times in two games for Kilmarnock

It was only Brophy's third start since being signed by former Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch in the summer after leaving Hamilton Academical.

Brophy not only scored the second and fourth goals as Killie recorded two league wins in a row for the first time in 26 months, he also played a part in the third as it was his shot that forced Niall Keown into an own goal.

Of his eight appearances for Killie, five have been as a substitute. For Accies, Brophy started only seven of the 31 games in which he featured last season and now he aims to become more than just a bit-part player.

"The last two games I've done well, but it's up to me," he said. "If I keep doing well I'll stay in the team and hopefully I can keep doing that.

"For the last two seasons I've been in and out the team, so when I get the opportunity I just need to take it and the last two games I've been able to do that and score a few goals as well, so hopefully I can keep that going."

Brophy seems to have struck up a good partnership with experienced striker Kris Boyd, who also scored twice against Thistle, and will hope to retain his place as Killie head to Dingwall on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run on the road.

"Away from home recently, we've done well," said Brophy.

"Our home form has not been good enough, so it was good to get the win in the manner in which we did.

"So everybody's delighted and hopefully we can kick on from this."