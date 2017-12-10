Hibs 2-2 Celtic: Scott Brown v John McGinn - bosses at odds on midfield battle

McGinn and Brown shadowed each other for the majority of the game in Edinburgh

Hibs midfielder John McGinn has a long way to go to match Celtic skipper Scott Brown, according to Brendan Rodgers.

The managers were at odds in their assessment of an intriguing battle after Hibs came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with the champions at Easter Road.

"There is no contest," said Celtic boss Rodgers. "Scott was the exceptional midfield player on the pitch."

Neil Lennon differed in his opinion, saying: "I thought McGinn was a cut above today."

Scotland squad colleagues Brown, 32, and McGinn, 23, were seldom apart in a terrific tussle.

And both bosses were backing their players to the hilt afterwards.

"I think John McGinn is a good player, good drive, good energy but Scott Brown is the exceptional midfield player in Scotland and he has shown that, not just in Scotland but in the Champions League," added Rodgers.

"So he (McGinn) will have a way to go before he would be at that level."

Hibs' Lennon - who admitted his interest in signing former Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn, who is a free agent after an unhappy spell in South Korea and who watched from the stand as a guest - took a different view.

"I totally disagree with that," he said.

"I thought McGinn was superb physically and his football was good.

"Maybe Brendan sees it differently from me. I don't remember Broony dominating the game.

"In the last 20 minutes John got stronger when we put him back in his natural position. I thought he was magnificent."