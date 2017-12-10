Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Derek McInnes, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he let his head rule his heart when he decided to stay at Pittodrie rather than move to Rangers. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne reiterates that he would have let McInnes go to Rangers if the manager really wanted to. (Scotsman)

Ryan Christie, on loan at Aberdeen from Celtic, puts McInnes is in the same bracket as Brendan Rodgers in terms of their managerial ability. (Sunday Mail)

And Christie is determined to repay McInnes for staying at Pittodrie by securing second place in the Premiership this season. (Scottish Sun)

Mark Warburton admits he would have liked to have signed striker Moussa Dembele from Fulham

Mark Warburton, now in charge of Nottingham Forest, says it was "an absolute privilege" to manage Rangers and insists he will "never speak ill" of the Ibrox club. (Scottish Sun)

Warburton says he would have tried to sign striker Moussa Dembele before he moved to Celtic, if Rangers could afford him when he was available from Fulham. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has defended English winger Scott Sinclair after he was subject to criticism for his displays in Europe this season. (Sunday Mail)

Rodgers insists his players do not deserve "crucified" for their performances in the Champions League. (Sunday Mail)

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn is keen to turn the tables on "bully" Scott Brown when Celtic visit Easter Road on Sunday. (Herald)

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon reckons his club's fans can help drive them to the win that would end Celtic unbeaten domestic run. (Herald)

Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty credits his "gut feeling" to replace Carlos Pena with Alfredo Morelos for helping secure a 2-1 victory over Ross County on Saturday. (Scotsman)

John McGinn (right) is preparing for a battle with Scott Brown at Easter Road

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has revealed he would have loved to play in the Old Firm derby - for Celtic. (Sunday Mail)

Young French striker Odsonne Edouard, on loan from Paris St-Germain, will be given his chance in the first team during Celtic's hectic festive schedule. (Scotsman)

Other Gossip

Swimmer Ross Murdoch, who made his name at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, is determined to shine at the European short-course championships, which start this week. (Herald)

Glasgow Warriors' Ruaridh Jackson says the club must do better in Europe to maintain respect. Warriors are already out of the European Champions Cup following a defeat by Montpellier on Friday. (Herald)

Stephen Maguire says a slow start against Ronnie O'Sullivan cost him a spot in the final of snooker's UK Championship. (Herald)