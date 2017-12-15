Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

Craig Levein will be without Arnaud Djoum on Sunday

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hearts manager Craig Levein says midfielder Arnaud Djoum is likely to be out until after the winter break.

Djoum came off during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Dundee while winger Jamie Walker and defender Aaron Hughes are likely to miss Celtic's visit on Sunday.

The Scottish champions are unbeaten domestically in 69 matches and beat Hamilton Academical 3-1 on Wednesday.

Boss Brendan Rodgers will be without on-loan Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

Statistics