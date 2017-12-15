Scottish Premiership
Hearts12:30Celtic
Venue: Tynecastle

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

Arnaud Djoum receives treatment on an injury
Craig Levein will be without Arnaud Djoum on Sunday

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hearts manager Craig Levein says midfielder Arnaud Djoum is likely to be out until after the winter break.

Djoum came off during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Dundee while winger Jamie Walker and defender Aaron Hughes are likely to miss Celtic's visit on Sunday.

The Scottish champions are unbeaten domestically in 69 matches and beat Hamilton Academical 3-1 on Wednesday.

Boss Brendan Rodgers will be without on-loan Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

Statistics

  • Hearts have gone 18 league matches without a victory over Celtic, conceding three or more goals in 10 of those matches and failing to score in 11.
  • Celtic have won seven of their past eight trips to Hearts in the league, scoring 25 goals and conceding just five.
  • Sunday's match will be Hearts' sixth in a row at the newly redeveloped Tynecastle, where they have not lost over 90 minutes so far this season.
  • Celtic's Scott Sinclair, the Scottish Premiership's top scorer, has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the division (eight goals, three assists).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th December 2017

  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian12:30CelticCeltic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17125041113041
2Rangers18113437201736
3Aberdeen1811342820836
4Hibernian188642721630
5Hearts186661719-224
6Motherwell177282425-123
7St Johnstone176381726-921
8Kilmarnock184772126-519
9Hamilton184592430-617
10Ross County1844101728-1116
11Dundee1843111729-1215
12Partick Thistle173591631-1514
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired