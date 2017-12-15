Heart of Midlothian v Celtic
Hearts manager Craig Levein says midfielder Arnaud Djoum is likely to be out until after the winter break.
Djoum came off during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Dundee while winger Jamie Walker and defender Aaron Hughes are likely to miss Celtic's visit on Sunday.
The Scottish champions are unbeaten domestically in 69 matches and beat Hamilton Academical 3-1 on Wednesday.
Boss Brendan Rodgers will be without on-loan Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.
Statistics
- Hearts have gone 18 league matches without a victory over Celtic, conceding three or more goals in 10 of those matches and failing to score in 11.
- Celtic have won seven of their past eight trips to Hearts in the league, scoring 25 goals and conceding just five.
- Sunday's match will be Hearts' sixth in a row at the newly redeveloped Tynecastle, where they have not lost over 90 minutes so far this season.
- Celtic's Scott Sinclair, the Scottish Premiership's top scorer, has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the division (eight goals, three assists).