Irish Premiership: Crusaders fight back to maintain challenge

Crusaders fought back to win at Warrenpoint

Second-placed Crusaders battled back from 2-1 down to beat Warrenpoint Town and stay six points behind Irish Premiership leaders Coleraine.

Second-half goals at Milltown by Jordan Forsythe and Jordan Owens maintained the Crues' unbeaten away record.

Crusaders have a game in hand on Coleraine who beat Dungannon Swifts 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike by top scorer Darren McCauley.

Saturday's four other top flight fixtures were postponed.

The only goal at the Coleraine Showgrounds was a sweet left-foot strike by skipper McCauley - his 10th in the Premiership this season.

It proved sufficient for the victory, although Oran Kearney's pacesetters had to rely on some fine saves by keeper Chris Johns to keep their noses in front.

Coleraine celebrate their goal by skipper Darren McCauley

Crusaders are unbeaten away from home this season but that record was under threat as they trailed at half-time away to Warrenpoint.

Paul Heatley put Stephen Baxter's men in front but goals by Martin Murray and Darren Murray turned the match on its head.

Forsythe's 66th-minute shot made it 2-2 and seven minutes later Owens got on the end of Gavin Whyte's cross to produce a header which home keeper Jonathan Parr couldn't keep out.

What they said

Crusaders skipper Colin Coates: "Warrenpoint are scrapping for their lives so it was always going to be tough.

"We started well and took the lead but then Warrenpoint came back at us.

"However, we were able to kick on in the second half to get what is an important victory."

Warrenpoint manager Matthew Tipton: "I was pleased, for the majority of the game, with the application and the attitude of the players and the way that they stuck to their tasks and jobs.

"Unfortunately we switched off a couple of times in the second half and were punished for it.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney: "Dungannon started well and they were set up to try to stay in the game as long as possible.

"We told the lads they would have to be patient and it was important to show discipline.

"We were glad to get the goal in the first half - it was a bit of a release."

Dungannon manager Rodney McAree: "That's two weeks in a row when we have done well performance-wise but have nothing to show for it.

"We aimed to stay in the game as long as possible and then bring three men up front.

"On shots and attempts, we are disappointed to be leaving Coleraine with nothing."