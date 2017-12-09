BBC Sport - Burnley 1-0 Watford: Marco Silva says referee had 'big influence' on match

Silva criticises referee's influence during Burnley defeat

Marco Silva says referee Lee Probert was "harsh" and had a "big influence" on Watford's 1-0 defeat at Burnley, after Marvin Zeegelaar was shown a straight red card and turning down two penalty appeals for the Hornets.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-0 Watford

