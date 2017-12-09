Marco Silva says referee Lee Probert was "harsh" and had a "big influence" on Watford's 1-0 defeat at Burnley, after Marvin Zeegelaar was shown a straight red card and turning down two penalty appeals for the Hornets.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-0 Watford

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.