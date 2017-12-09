BBC Sport - Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Stoke City: Mauricio Pochettino praises Spurs' aggression
Spurs were so aggressive - Pochettino
- From the section Tottenham
Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham were "so aggressive" in their dominant 5-1 win over Stoke at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Stoke City
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired