BBC Sport - West Ham 1-0 Chelsea: David Moyes celebrates 'great achievement'

What a great result - Moyes

David Moyes salutes his team's 1-0 win over Chelsea as a "great achievement" after a Marko Arnautovic goal secures the Hammers' first victory under his tenure.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-0 Chelsea

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

