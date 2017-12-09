BBC Sport - West Ham 1-0 Chelsea: David Moyes celebrates 'great achievement'
What a great result - Moyes
- From the section West Ham
David Moyes salutes his team's 1-0 win over Chelsea as a "great achievement" after a Marko Arnautovic goal secures the Hammers' first victory under his tenure.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-0 Chelsea
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired