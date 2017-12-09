Premier League stats: David Moyes, Harry Kane, Jermain Defoe, Christian Benteke
-
- From the section Premier League
West Ham beat Chelsea to secure their first win under David Moyes, ending an unfortunate run for their new manger, while Tottenham made top-flight history with a 5-1 victory over Stoke.
Here are the best stats from Saturday's Premier League games:
- Spurs became the first English top-flight side to beat the same team by four goals or more in four consecutive meetings.
- Their 5-1 win at Wembley was Stoke's 1,000th top-flight defeat. The Potters are the 15th club to reach that figure since its inception in 1888-89.
- Harry Kane scored his 90th Premier League goal in his 131st game - only Alan Shearer reached the total in fewer matches (113).
- Crystal Palace had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth after Christian Benteke missed a last-minute penalty. The striker has missed three of five spot-kicks for Palace in the Premier League, including both of his last two.
- Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe scored twice to take his total to 201 goals in league football, with 21 for the Cherries.
- West Ham's 1-0 win against Chelsea secured David Moyes' first home league victory in just under a year, ending a run of 11 successive draws or defeats (W0 D5 L6). The last time Moyes won a home match was with Sunderland, when they beat Watford 1-0 on 17 December 2016.
- Five of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's nine Premier League defeats have been in London derbies - against Crystal Palace twice, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham.
- Champions Chelsea have already dropped 16 points in their 16 Premier League games this season - they only dropped 21 in the whole of 2016-17.
- Huddersfield's 2-0 victory over Brighton means they have won three of their past four home games in the Premier League. Their only defeat in this run was against leaders Manchester City.
- West Brom are winless in their past 14 Premier League matches (D7 L7) after a 1-0 defeat away to Swansea. It is their longest winless run in the top flight since a 16-game streak between February 2006 and August 2008.
- Swans match-winner Wilfried Bony has scored two goals in his last two Premier League games - as many as he had in his previous 28 in the competition.
Want more from football?
- 'Pain that doesn't go away for a long time' - Bellew on Merseyside derby
- Is stopping Sane & Sterling key to derby success?
- De Bruyne or Pogba? De Gea or Ederson? Pick your Manchester derby XI
- Premier League predictions: Lawro faces Richard Osman
- Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.