Premier League stats: David Moyes, Harry Kane, Jermain Defoe, Christian Benteke

West Ham beat Chelsea to secure their first win under David Moyes, ending an unfortunate run for their new manger, while Tottenham made top-flight history with a 5-1 victory over Stoke.

Here are the best stats from Saturday's Premier League games:

Spurs became the first English top-flight side to beat the same team by four goals or more in four consecutive meetings.

Their 5-1 win at Wembley was Stoke's 1,000th top-flight defeat. The Potters are the 15th club to reach that figure since its inception in 1888-89.

Harry Kane scored his 90th Premier League goal in his 131st game - only Alan Shearer reached the total in fewer matches (113).

Crystal Palace had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth after Christian Benteke missed a last-minute penalty. The striker has missed three of five spot-kicks for Palace in the Premier League, including both of his last two.

Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe scored twice to take his total to 201 goals in league football, with 21 for the Cherries.

West Ham's 1-0 win against Chelsea secured David Moyes' first home league victory in just under a year, ending a run of 11 successive draws or defeats (W0 D5 L6). The last time Moyes won a home match was with Sunderland, when they beat Watford 1-0 on 17 December 2016.

Five of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's nine Premier League defeats have been in London derbies - against Crystal Palace twice, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham.

Champions Chelsea have already dropped 16 points in their 16 Premier League games this season - they only dropped 21 in the whole of 2016-17.

Huddersfield's 2-0 victory over Brighton means they have won three of their past four home games in the Premier League. Their only defeat in this run was against leaders Manchester City.

West Brom are winless in their past 14 Premier League matches (D7 L7) after a 1-0 defeat away to Swansea. It is their longest winless run in the top flight since a 16-game streak between February 2006 and August 2008.

Swans match-winner Wilfried Bony has scored two goals in his last two Premier League games - as many as he had in his previous 28 in the competition.

