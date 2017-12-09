Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss says Blues out of Premier League title race

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea played tired - Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his side are out of the Premier League title race after losing to West Ham.

The champions suffered a fourth defeat of the season on Saturday and are 11 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Marko Arnautovic's goal earned the Hammers, who are in 18th place, victory over the Blues at London Stadium.

Conte said: "If you want to stay in the race you need continuity in results. This is not our case. If you lose four games in 16 you're not in the race."

Chelsea opened their title defence with a loss against Burnley and had also gone on to lose in back-to-back games against Manchester City and struggling Crystal Palace.

West Ham were without a win in eight league games before beating the Blues.

"We have a lot of reason to justify the result against Manchester City - we played after two days," added Italian Conte.

"When you lose against Palace, when they are bottom of the table, and lose again against West Ham when they are in a bad position - if you lose points in these games, you are not in the title race.

"You have to change. We have to do our best this season, but this season I said it would be very difficult. This is the truth."