Real Madrid 5-0 Sevilla
-
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid put in a sensational first-half performance to blow Sevilla away.
Real - only above fifth-placed Sevilla on goal difference before kick-off - led through Nacho's close-range effort.
Ronaldo had only scored two La Liga goals all season before converting Marco Asensio's through ball and then scoring a penalty.
Toni Kroos finished off a great move and set up Achraf Hakimi for the fifth.
With all the goals coming in the first half, Real eased up after the break and Sevilla never threatened any kind of comeback.
Ronaldo caps off sensational week
On Wednesday, Ronaldo scored in a 3-2 win against Borussia Dortmund to become the first player to score in all six Champions League group games in a season, netting nine in those six.
The next day, he won his fifth Ballon d'Or - the award for the best player in the world, taking him level with Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi's all-time record.
And on Friday, his manager Zinedine Zidane - himself the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner - said Ronaldo was the "best player in the history of football".
But in La Liga this season, he has struggled - scoring only twice in 10 league games - despite his free-scoring European exploits.
But those problems were forgotten on Saturday as he finished Asensio's brilliant pass and then scored a penalty - which squeezed under keeper Sergio Rico - after Jesus Navas' handball.
He even won the ball in his own half to set up the move for Kroos' fourth goal and had a hand in Hakimi's fifth.
Real look back to their best
Real - who head off to the Fifa Club World Cup for their semi-final on Wednesday - have struggled to live up to last season's double-winning exploits.
They came into this game eight points behind leaders Barcelona, knowing a defeat by Sevilla would see them drop into fifth behind their opponents.
But they dominated right from kick-off.
Real were without their two first-choice centre-backs - the banned Sergio Ramos and suspended Raphael Varane - but stand-in Nacho put them ahead in the third minute, converting Kroos' corner.
Ronaldo then scored twice - before two brilliant team goals. The Portuguese won the ball and played it to Kroos, who ran from halfway before passing to Lucas Vazquez, who crossed for the Germany midfielder to guide the ball home.
And Ronaldo then passed to Kroos, who in turn found young right-back Hakimi in a position to score his first goal for the club.
They eased up after the break, but nearly had a sixth when Karim Benzema header from Marcelo's came back off the post.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 19Hakimi
- 3Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 17Vázquez
- 8KroosSubstituted forLlorenteat 63'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 71'minutes
- 20Asensio
- 9Benzema
- 7RonaldoSubstituted forIscoat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 18Llorente
- 21Mayoral
- 22Isco
- 23Kovacic
- 24Ceballos Fernández
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 25Mercado
- 4Kjaer
- 5Lenglet
- 3Carole
- 10BanegaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKrohn-Dehliat 81'minutes
- 14Pizarro
- 22VázquezSubstituted forGeisat 71'minutes
- 16Jesús NavasBooked at 31mins
- 20Muriel
- 24NolitoSubstituted forSarabiaat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Krohn-Dehli
- 9Ben Yedder
- 11Correa
- 12Geis
- 13Soria
- 17Sarabia
- 19de Lima
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 76,924
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 5, Sevilla 0.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gabriel Mercado.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Isco.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gabriel Mercado.
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Hand ball by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).
Attempt saved. Luis Muriel (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Guido Pizarro.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Michael Krohn-Dehli replaces Éver Banega.
Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcelo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lionel Carole.
Offside, Sevilla. Gabriel Mercado tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Guido Pizarro (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Johannes Geis replaces Franco Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Luka Modric.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Éver Banega following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jesús Navas (Sevilla).
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marcelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Toni Kroos.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Pablo Sarabia replaces Nolito.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.