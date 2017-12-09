Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid 5-0 Sevilla

By Emlyn Begley

BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his five Ballons d'Or before kick-off - and then scored twice

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid put in a sensational first-half performance to blow Sevilla away.

Real - only above fifth-placed Sevilla on goal difference before kick-off - led through Nacho's close-range effort.

Ronaldo had only scored two La Liga goals all season before converting Marco Asensio's through ball and then scoring a penalty.

Toni Kroos finished off a great move and set up Achraf Hakimi for the fifth.

With all the goals coming in the first half, Real eased up after the break and Sevilla never threatened any kind of comeback.

Ronaldo caps off sensational week

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Real Madrid against Sevilla
Cristiano Ronaldo was replaced by Isco in the final 20 minutes

On Wednesday, Ronaldo scored in a 3-2 win against Borussia Dortmund to become the first player to score in all six Champions League group games in a season, netting nine in those six.

The next day, he won his fifth Ballon d'Or - the award for the best player in the world, taking him level with Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi's all-time record.

And on Friday, his manager Zinedine Zidane - himself the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner - said Ronaldo was the "best player in the history of football".

But in La Liga this season, he has struggled - scoring only twice in 10 league games - despite his free-scoring European exploits.

But those problems were forgotten on Saturday as he finished Asensio's brilliant pass and then scored a penalty - which squeezed under keeper Sergio Rico - after Jesus Navas' handball.

He even won the ball in his own half to set up the move for Kroos' fourth goal and had a hand in Hakimi's fifth.

Real look back to their best

Real - who head off to the Fifa Club World Cup for their semi-final on Wednesday - have struggled to live up to last season's double-winning exploits.

They came into this game eight points behind leaders Barcelona, knowing a defeat by Sevilla would see them drop into fifth behind their opponents.

But they dominated right from kick-off.

Real were without their two first-choice centre-backs - the banned Sergio Ramos and suspended Raphael Varane - but stand-in Nacho put them ahead in the third minute, converting Kroos' corner.

Ronaldo then scored twice - before two brilliant team goals. The Portuguese won the ball and played it to Kroos, who ran from halfway before passing to Lucas Vazquez, who crossed for the Germany midfielder to guide the ball home.

And Ronaldo then passed to Kroos, who in turn found young right-back Hakimi in a position to score his first goal for the club.

They eased up after the break, but nearly had a sixth when Karim Benzema header from Marcelo's came back off the post.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 19Hakimi
  • 3Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 17Vázquez
  • 8KroosSubstituted forLlorenteat 63'minutes
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 71'minutes
  • 20Asensio
  • 9Benzema
  • 7RonaldoSubstituted forIscoat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Casilla
  • 15Hernández
  • 18Llorente
  • 21Mayoral
  • 22Isco
  • 23Kovacic
  • 24Ceballos Fernández

Sevilla

  • 1Rico
  • 25Mercado
  • 4Kjaer
  • 5Lenglet
  • 3Carole
  • 10BanegaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKrohn-Dehliat 81'minutes
  • 14Pizarro
  • 22VázquezSubstituted forGeisat 71'minutes
  • 16Jesús NavasBooked at 31mins
  • 20Muriel
  • 24NolitoSubstituted forSarabiaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Krohn-Dehli
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 11Correa
  • 12Geis
  • 13Soria
  • 17Sarabia
  • 19de Lima
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
76,924

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home21
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 5, Sevilla 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 5, Sevilla 0.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gabriel Mercado.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Isco.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gabriel Mercado.

Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Hand ball by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).

Attempt saved. Luis Muriel (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Guido Pizarro.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Michael Krohn-Dehli replaces Éver Banega.

Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcelo.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lionel Carole.

Offside, Sevilla. Gabriel Mercado tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Guido Pizarro (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Johannes Geis replaces Franco Vázquez.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Luka Modric.

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).

Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Éver Banega following a corner.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jesús Navas (Sevilla).

Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marcelo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Toni Kroos.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Pablo Sarabia replaces Nolito.

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th December 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1411303672936
2Valencia1494133132031
3Real Madrid1594230111931
4Atl Madrid148602371630
5Sevilla159151919028
6Villarreal146352218421
7Getafe155552015520
8Leganés156271214-220
9Real Sociedad145452826219
10Celta Vigo145362621518
11Real Betis145362328-518
12Eibar155371627-1118
13Girona144551822-417
14Levante143741420-616
15Espanyol144461118-716
16Dep La Coruña154381827-915
17Ath Bilbao143561418-414
18Alavés1540111224-1212
19Las Palmas1531111134-2310
20Malaga1422101128-178
View full Spanish La Liga table

