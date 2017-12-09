Paris St-Germain 3-1 Lille

PSG have scored 51 goals in 17 league games so far

Leaders Paris St-Germain recovered from a first Ligue 1 defeat this season to beat Lille and go 12 points clear.

Unai Emery's side were beaten by Strasbourg last weekend, and lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League during the week.

Angel di Maria headed in Kylian Mbappe's cross and then set up Javier Pastore for a second. Anwar el Ghazi scored a late consolation, but Mbappe - who had earlier hit the post - added a third in injury time.

Champions Monaco host Troyes later on Saturday (19:00 GMT), with Lyon at Amiens on Sunday (14:00 GMT) and Marseille hosting Saint-Etienne six hours later. Monaco, Lyon and Marseille are all level on 32 points.