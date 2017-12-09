Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Lille 1.
Paris St-Germain 3-1 Lille
Leaders Paris St-Germain recovered from a first Ligue 1 defeat this season to beat Lille and go 12 points clear.
Unai Emery's side were beaten by Strasbourg last weekend, and lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League during the week.
Angel di Maria headed in Kylian Mbappe's cross and then set up Javier Pastore for a second. Anwar el Ghazi scored a late consolation, but Mbappe - who had earlier hit the post - added a third in injury time.
Champions Monaco host Troyes later on Saturday (19:00 GMT), with Lyon at Amiens on Sunday (14:00 GMT) and Marseille hosting Saint-Etienne six hours later. Monaco, Lyon and Marseille are all level on 32 points.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani AlvesBooked at 75mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 6VerrattiBooked at 66mins
- 25RabiotSubstituted forLo Celsoat 45'minutes
- 27PastoreSubstituted forNkunkuat 85'minutes
- 29Mbappe
- 9Cavani
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 7Lucas Moura
- 12Meunier
- 18Lo Celso
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- 33N'Soki
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 2Malcuit
- 5Soumaoro
- 3Alonso
- 15IéBooked at 90mins
- 6Amadou
- 19PepeSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 76'minutes
- 23Mendes RibeiroSubstituted forde Araujo Guimarães Netoat 74'minutes
- 20Maia AlencarSubstituted forSoumareat 85'minutes
- 10BenziaBooked at 78mins
- 9Ponce
Substitutes
- 7El Ghazi
- 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
- 21Bissouma
- 27Mendyl
- 30Koffi
- 33Soumare
- 35Dabila
- Referee:
- Johan Hamel
- Attendance:
- 47,176
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Lille 1.
Booking
Edgar Ié (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Lille 1. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marquinhos with a headed pass following a fast break.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Attempt blocked. Ezequiel Ponce (Lille) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Malcuit with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Junior Alonso.
Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mike Maignan.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe.
Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yassine Benzia (Lille).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 1. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Lille).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Javier Pastore.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Boubakary Soumare replaces Thiago Maia.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Adama Soumaoro (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Junior Alonso (Lille) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yassine Benzia with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Yuri.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappe is caught offside.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Lille).
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Kevin Malcuit (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Yassine Benzia (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yassine Benzia (Lille).
Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibrahim Amadou.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Lille).
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Nicolas Pepe.
Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Pepe (Lille).
Booking
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Edgar Ié (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.