French Ligue 1
PSG3Lille1

Paris St-Germain 3-1 Lille

Paris St-Germain celebrate
PSG have scored 51 goals in 17 league games so far

Leaders Paris St-Germain recovered from a first Ligue 1 defeat this season to beat Lille and go 12 points clear.

Unai Emery's side were beaten by Strasbourg last weekend, and lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League during the week.

Angel di Maria headed in Kylian Mbappe's cross and then set up Javier Pastore for a second. Anwar el Ghazi scored a late consolation, but Mbappe - who had earlier hit the post - added a third in injury time.

Champions Monaco host Troyes later on Saturday (19:00 GMT), with Lyon at Amiens on Sunday (14:00 GMT) and Marseille hosting Saint-Etienne six hours later. Monaco, Lyon and Marseille are all level on 32 points.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani AlvesBooked at 75mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 66mins
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forLo Celsoat 45'minutes
  • 27PastoreSubstituted forNkunkuat 85'minutes
  • 29Mbappe
  • 9Cavani
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 7Lucas Moura
  • 12Meunier
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Nkunku
  • 33N'Soki

Lille

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Malcuit
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 3Alonso
  • 15Booked at 90mins
  • 6Amadou
  • 19PepeSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 76'minutes
  • 23Mendes RibeiroSubstituted forde Araujo Guimarães Netoat 74'minutes
  • 20Maia AlencarSubstituted forSoumareat 85'minutes
  • 10BenziaBooked at 78mins
  • 9Ponce

Substitutes

  • 7El Ghazi
  • 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
  • 21Bissouma
  • 27Mendyl
  • 30Koffi
  • 33Soumare
  • 35Dabila
Referee:
Johan Hamel
Attendance:
47,176

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLille
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Lille 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Lille 1.

Booking

Edgar Ié (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Lille 1. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marquinhos with a headed pass following a fast break.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Marquinhos.

Attempt blocked. Ezequiel Ponce (Lille) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Malcuit with a cross.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Junior Alonso.

Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mike Maignan.

Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe.

Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yassine Benzia (Lille).

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 1. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Lille).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Javier Pastore.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Boubakary Soumare replaces Thiago Maia.

Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

Adama Soumaoro (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Junior Alonso (Lille) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yassine Benzia with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Yuri.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappe is caught offside.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Lille).

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Kevin Malcuit (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Yassine Benzia (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yassine Benzia (Lille).

Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibrahim Amadou.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Lille).

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Nicolas Pepe.

Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolas Pepe (Lille).

Booking

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).

Edgar Ié (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th December 2017

  • PSGParis Saint Germain3LilleLille1
  • AngersAngers19:00MontpellierMontpellier
  • GuingampGuingamp19:00DijonDijon
  • MetzMetz19:00RennesRennes
  • MonacoMonaco19:00TroyesTroyes
  • ToulouseToulouse19:00CaenCaen

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG17142151133844
2Lyon1695240182232
3Monaco16102437162132
4Marseille1695232191332
5Nantes168351516-127
6Rennes167362119224
7Caen167271116-523
8Montpellier16574139422
9Amiens166371517-221
10Dijon166372427-321
11Strasbourg175662227-521
12Bordeaux175572226-420
13Saint-Étienne165561724-720
14Nice166282027-720
15Guingamp165471523-819
16Troyes165381621-518
17Lille175391626-1018
18Toulouse164481423-916
19Angers162861826-814
20Metz161114632-264
View full French Ligue 1 table

