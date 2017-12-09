BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 2-2 Bournemouth 'Benteke wasn't told to take penalty' - Hodgson
Benteke was not told to take penalty - Hodgson
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson wasn't pleased with Christian Benteke's choice to take the Eagles second penalty, which he missed, during their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired