BBC Sport - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah wins 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year
'A fantastic prize for a pretty good player' - Klopp teases AFOTY winner Salah
- From the section African
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah continues his impressive start to his career at Anfield by receiving the BBC African Footballer of the Year award for 2017.
Manager Jurgen Klopp presented the award to the 25-year old Egyptian, who has scored 13 Premier League goals this season.
Salah also helped Egypt to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1990.
WATCH MORE: BBC African Footballer of the Year: Fans pick their favourites
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired