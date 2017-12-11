BBC Sport - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah wins 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah continues his impressive start to his career at Anfield by receiving the BBC African Footballer of the Year award for 2017.

Manager Jurgen Klopp presented the award to the 25-year old Egyptian, who has scored 13 Premier League goals this season.

Salah also helped Egypt to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

