Stephen Baxter of Crusaders is manager of the month for November

Second-placed Crusaders are six points behind leaders Coleraine in the Irish Premiership table

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter has been named November's top manager in the Irish Premiership.

The long-serving Seaview supremo bagged the monthly award after his team's superb run in league and cup matches.

In the Premiership, the Crues enjoyed victories over Ards, Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts as well as a draw at leaders Coleraine.

They also progressed in the League Cup and Scottish Challenge Cup and reached the County Antrim Shield final.

Crusaders, second in the Premiership table, sealed their place in the League Cup semi-finals by beating Linfield 2-0 at Seaview.

They meet Dungannon Swifts in the least four on Tuesday night at Stangmore Park.

"I always say that if I win an award, it means the team is playing well," said Baxter.

"November was a big month for us and it was great to come away with six wins and a draw."

Baxter is only the second manager to be recognised this season because Coleraine's Oran Kearney won the award for August, September and October.