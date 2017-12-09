Irish Premiership: Four matches called off because of snow

  • From the section Irish
The pitch at Carrick Rangers covered by a blanket of snow
The pitch at Carrick Rangers was covered by a blanket of snow on Saturday morning

Four of Saturday's six matches in the Irish Premiership have been postponed because of snow and frozen pitches.

The fixtures off are Cliftonville's match against Glenavon, Linfield's trip to Carrick, Ards versus Ballymena and Glentoran's game with Ballinamallard.

The two matches which are on see leaders Coleraine host Dungannon Swifts at the Showgrounds and Crusaders travel to Warrenpoint Town.

No pitch inspections are planned at these two grounds.

Limavady United's game at home to leaders Ballyclare Comrades is the only fixture still on in the NIFL Championship, and all matches in the Premier Intermediate League are off.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership
ArdsOFFBallymena United
Carrick RangersOFFLinfield
CliftonvilleOFFGlenavon
ColerainevDungannon Swifts
GlentoranOFFBallinamallard United
Warrenpoint TownvCrusaders
Bluefin Sport Championship
H&W WeldersOFFPSNI
KnockbredaOFFNewry City
LoughgallOFFInstitute
Lurgan CelticOFFLarne
Limavady UnitedvBallyclare Comrades
PortadownOFFDergview

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired