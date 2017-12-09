Five SPFL games postponed but Brechin v St Mirren goes ahead

The Caledonian Stadium will now host Inverness v Falkirk on Tuesday

Five of Saturday's Scottish Professional Football League matches have been postponed.

Inverness CT v Falkirk was called off on Friday and Dumbarton v Livingston fell victim to the weather on Saturday.

However, another Championship game, Brechin City v St Mirren, passed a pitch inspection.

The League One meeting of Albion Rovers and Arbroath and Peterhead v Clyde and Stirling Albion v Cowdenbeath in League Two were postponed on Saturday morning.

The match between Inverness and Falkirk has been rescheduled for Tuesday 12 December at 19:45 GMT.