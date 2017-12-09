Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic, Derek McInnes, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Derek McInnes has hit back at Rangers over their suggestion that he stayed at Aberdeen because of the size of the Ibrox job, insisting he has nothing to "feel guilty about". (Scottish Sun)

Former captain Barry Ferguson said the statement Rangers released after McInnes' decision to stay at Pittodrie is "not the club I know" as he revealed it left him speechless. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne says McInnes can go on to become a club legend like Sir Alex Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Derek McInnes was right to put his personal happiness first when deciding whether to leave Aberdeen or not. (Herald)

Bruno Alves could leave Rangers to keep his World Cup dream alive

Interim Rangers boss Graeme Murty will not ask for any extra money while he is looking after the first team. (Daily Record)

Murty revealed he was surprised to hear of McInnes' decision but respects it. (Herald)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon was surprised to hear McInnes had stayed at Aberdeen and insists he would have taken the Rangers job if he was in the Dons manager's position. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers defender Bruno Alves admits he could leave Glasgow in January if he is not playing regularly, with the 36-year-old keen to stay in contention for Portugal's World Cup squad. (Scotsman)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon says Hibernian, who host the champions on Sunday, have the potential to finish second in the Premiership this season. (Scotsman)

Chris Sutton insists Celtic cannot claim to have made progress in Europe this season and says if they don't believe they can mix it with Europe's elite, they shouldn't bother turning up. (Daily Record)

Efe Ambrose has been a consistent performer for Neil Lennon's Hibs this season

Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose says he is playing well because he is so scared of getting on the wrong side of head coach Neil Lennon. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admits he may sell star striker Louis Moult in January. (Scottish Sun)

Other Gossip

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill reckons Darcy Graham, who will make his professional debut against London Irish on Saturday, is set for a big future in the game. (Scotsman)