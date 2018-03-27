Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Clyde3

Cowdenbeath v Clyde

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2MullenBooked at 68mins
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Swann
  • 6MillerBooked at 80mins
  • 8Malcolm
  • 10SmithSubstituted forReillyat 62'minutes
  • 7Cox
  • 9Sheerin
  • 11Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 12Hornby
  • 14McInally
  • 15Luke
  • 16Reilly
  • 17Penman
  • 18Whittaker
  • 19Fotheringham

Clyde

  • 1Gourlay
  • 2Duffie
  • 5Cogill
  • 4McNiffBooked at 65mins
  • 3Stewart
  • 6McStay
  • 8Grant
  • 11LamontSubstituted forMartinat 76'minutes
  • 7CuddihySubstituted forLoveat 75'minutes
  • 10BoyleSubstituted forNicollat 69'minutes
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Nicoll
  • 14Kipre
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Love
  • 17Lowdon
  • 18Martin
  • 21Currie
Referee:
Stephen Brown
Attendance:
374

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Clyde 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Clyde 3.

Foul by Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath).

Jordan Stewart (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Ray Grant (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jordan Stewart (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 0, Clyde 3. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Goodwillie.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Booking

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Jordan Stewart (Clyde).

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Adam Martin replaces Mark Lamont.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Barry Cuddihy.

Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.

Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Kevin Nicoll replaces Jack Boyle.

Booking

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Martin McNiff (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).

Attempt saved. Chris McStay (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces Bradley Smith.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31194869373261
2Montrose30187545341161
3Stirling31166958382054
4Clyde31129104642445
5Stenhousemuir29135114538744
6Elgin31135134854-644
7Annan Athletic31910123836237
8Edinburgh City3178163349-1629
9Berwick2977152552-2728
10Cowdenbeath3039182148-2718
