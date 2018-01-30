Scottish League Two
Berwick19:45Peterhead
Venue: Shielfield Park

Berwick Rangers v Peterhead

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose23145434241047
2Peterhead20141553242943
3Stenhousemuir2110563527835
4Elgin2110383536-133
5Annan Athletic228772720731
6Stirling2093838281030
7Berwick2073101734-1724
8Clyde204882433-920
9Edinburgh City2153131834-1618
10Cowdenbeath2016131132-219
