Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers
-
- From the section Scottish League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|23
|15
|5
|3
|46
|19
|27
|50
|2
|Ayr
|24
|15
|3
|6
|64
|32
|32
|48
|3
|Arbroath
|22
|11
|4
|7
|42
|30
|12
|37
|4
|Alloa
|22
|10
|5
|7
|34
|27
|7
|35
|5
|Stranraer
|24
|10
|5
|9
|39
|41
|-2
|35
|6
|East Fife
|24
|9
|3
|12
|36
|42
|-6
|30
|7
|Airdrieonians
|23
|7
|8
|8
|31
|39
|-8
|29
|8
|Albion
|22
|6
|4
|12
|44
|53
|-9
|22
|9
|Forfar
|24
|6
|3
|15
|25
|51
|-26
|21
|10
|Queen's Park
|24
|4
|6
|14
|26
|53
|-27
|18
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired