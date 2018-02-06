Scottish Championship
Falkirk19:45Brechin
Venue: Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk v Brechin City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren24173445242154
2Dundee Utd2212463026440
3Livingston22116536251139
4Morton2297632221034
5Dunfermline2396839281133
6Queen of Sth239683733433
7Inverness CT238693028230
8Falkirk2358102438-1423
9Dumbarton2248101530-1520
10Brechin2204181751-344
