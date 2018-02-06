Falkirk v Brechin City
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|24
|17
|3
|4
|45
|24
|21
|54
|2
|Dundee Utd
|22
|12
|4
|6
|30
|26
|4
|40
|3
|Livingston
|22
|11
|6
|5
|36
|25
|11
|39
|4
|Morton
|22
|9
|7
|6
|32
|22
|10
|34
|5
|Dunfermline
|23
|9
|6
|8
|39
|28
|11
|33
|6
|Queen of Sth
|23
|9
|6
|8
|37
|33
|4
|33
|7
|Inverness CT
|23
|8
|6
|9
|30
|28
|2
|30
|8
|Falkirk
|23
|5
|8
|10
|24
|38
|-14
|23
|9
|Dumbarton
|22
|4
|8
|10
|15
|30
|-15
|20
|10
|Brechin
|22
|0
|4
|18
|17
|51
|-34
|4
Scottish sport news and interviews, Tue 6 Feb, 18:30 GMT, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)
Scottish Premiership, Tue 6 Feb, 19:45 GMT, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)
Dorus de Vries admits he did consider his future after being understudy to Craig Gordon, but believes he "has everything" at Celtic.
The Scottish Premiership team was targeted in a sophisticated scam last October, losing almost £1m.
James McFadden believes Walter Smith would command the respect of the current squad if he returned to manage Scotland.
The stories on the back pages of today's Scottish newspapers
Play our Scottish Premiership Predictor game, which allows you to create leagues with friends, family and work colleagues.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired