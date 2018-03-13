Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Livingston v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 7Mullin
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 24Thompson
- 23De Vita
- 18Miller
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 3Longridge
- 5Buchanan
- 10Boyd
- 14Jacobs
- 17Robinson
- 20Maley
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 3Murdoch
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 26Iredale
- 25Ross
- 14Harkins
- 12Tidser
- 17Russell
- 15Tiffoney
- 7Oliver
Substitutes
- 11McHugh
- 16Strapp
- 18Baird
- 19Gasparotto
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
- 23Fraser
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Gary Harkins (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).
Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Morton) header from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).
Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frank Ross (Morton).
Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Livingston).
Gary Harkins (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.