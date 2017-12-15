Arsenal v Newcastle United

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has scored eight Premier League goals against Newcastle, more than against any other club.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal remain without injured duo Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott but Shkodran Mustafi may be available following a thigh problem.

Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette are set to be reinstated after being rested at West Ham in midweek.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is banned following his red card against Everton, with former Arsenal player Isaac Hayden expected to deputise.

Joselu, Ayoze Perez and Rob Elliott are all under consideration for a recall.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "There's no doubt this is a meeting of two clubs in desperate need of a lift.

"Arsenal have gone three Premier League games without a victory for the first time since April so will be hoping a return to the Emirates has a galvanising effect.

"They will be even more frustrated than they were in midweek if they can't overcome a Newcastle team who have claimed one point from the last 24.

"The Magpies' bright start seems a long time ago and Rafa Benitez is desperately hoping the ongoing sale of the club can allow him to add much-needed quality in next month's transfer window.

"Until then, he needs to get the absolute maximum out of his players."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "At the moment there is a difference between points we get and the domination we have in the game.

"Of course it is down to the fact that we've played recently against two teams who defended extremely well at home.

"Maybe we have to speed up our passing and have more penetrating runs in the final third to create more chances. Maybe we need support for our central strikers in the box as well."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal are wobbling a bit with two points from their past three games. But, if you are having a hiccup like that, the team you want to play next is the one on a run like Newcastle are - which is why I am going for a Gunners win here.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won nine successive Premier League games against Newcastle, scoring 22 goals and conceding just six.

Newcastle have lost their last five away matches at Arsenal, with their most recent victory being 1-0 in November 2010.

Arsenal

Arsenal are winless in three Premier League games, drawing two of them.

They are closer to the bottom of the table than to the top - 18 points ahead of Swansea and 19 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal could lose back-to-back home league games in the same season for the first time since November 2010, when one of those defeats came against Newcastle.

The Gunners are unbeaten in 33 matches against promoted teams, winning 28 of them, since losing at QPR in March 2012.

Arsene Wenger's side have kept eight clean sheets in 2017-18, second only to Manchester United's 10.

No side have hit the woodwork more than Arsenal this season, who have done so on 10 occasions.

Olivier Giroud has scored five goals in four league games against the Magpies at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United

They have picked up just one point in their last eight Premier League matches, conceding 18 goals during that period.

Newcastle's tally of 15 points is their lowest after 17 matches of a top-flight season since 1988-89, when they went on to finish bottom.

The Magpies' last league win was 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace on 21 October.

Rafa Benitez's side have been beaten in 10 of their 17 league games.

Newcastle's 1-0 win at Swansea in September is their solitary triumph in 19 Premier League away matches - they have taken just seven points from a possible 57 during this run.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 15% Probability of home win: 78% Probability of away win: 7%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.